$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Brink’s’ earnings. The Brink’s posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Brink’s.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Brink’s by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,445. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

