$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $586,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after buying an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 351,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

