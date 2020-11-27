0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $177,052.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.