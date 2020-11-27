0Chain (ZCN) Trading 26.1% Higher Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. 0Chain has a market cap of $13.51 million and $177,052.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

