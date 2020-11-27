10,000 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,400,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,408 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

