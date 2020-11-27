10,958 Shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

