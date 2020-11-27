13,291 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,266,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

NYSE CF opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

