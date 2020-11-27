1,423 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.14. 15,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,004. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

