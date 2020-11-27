14,288 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional increased its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.