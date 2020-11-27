1,505,400 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,505,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. Barings LLC owned 3.17% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,826,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,927,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

LI stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 622,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,079,215. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

