16,000 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 115.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 27,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,344. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

