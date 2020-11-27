17,835 Shares in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JE. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

