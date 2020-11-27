18,369 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,904,000 after acquiring an additional 871,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 895,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

