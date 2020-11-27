1,904 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $241.46 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

