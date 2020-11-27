206 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,822.69.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,076.97 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,833.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,736.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

