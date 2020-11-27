2,146 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,609,469. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $161.45 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

