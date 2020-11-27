21,528 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Twitter by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,352,920. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,558,102. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.