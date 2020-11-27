278,254 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund makes up 2.1% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 218.2% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 884,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE:CEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,242. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $102,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.