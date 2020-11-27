291,638 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 291,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. 36,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

