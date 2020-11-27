31,300 Shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PSTI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 2,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,146. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,007,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,818.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 182,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,521. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

