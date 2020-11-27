3,165 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

