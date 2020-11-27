3,349 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

