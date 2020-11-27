3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

MMM stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

