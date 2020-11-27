40,422 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $79.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

