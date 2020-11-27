452 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $451.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.32 and its 200-day moving average is $332.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.