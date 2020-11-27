47,675 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

