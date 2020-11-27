4,939 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,956,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,046,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.