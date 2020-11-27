495,255 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,042,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

NASDAQ:BEPC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,877. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

