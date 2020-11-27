5,253,673 Shares in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,253,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,447,000. Wright Medical Group makes up 5.5% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Wright Medical Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 754.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 1,198,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 469,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter.

WMGI remained flat at $$29.98 during trading hours on Friday. 9,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,203. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

