5,500 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 1,060,857 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,753,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117,535 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85,309 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.97. 44,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,115. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

