58,088 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

