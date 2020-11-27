67,000 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

ICLN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

