735 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tesla by 411.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $725,466,000 after buying an additional 1,360,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.78.

TSLA traded up $21.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.12. The stock had a trading volume of 862,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,598,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $574.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,552.99, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

