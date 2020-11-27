73,670 Shares in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,157,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

