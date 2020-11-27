7,685 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $151.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

