8IP Emerging Companies Limited (8EC.AX) (ASX:8EC) Insider Buys A$141,512.47 in Stock

8IP Emerging Companies Limited (8EC.AX) (ASX:8EC) insider David Prescott purchased 6,152,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,512.47 ($101,080.33).

8IP Emerging Companies Limited equity fund launched and managed by Eight Investment Partners Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund primarily invests in the emerging companies with a market capitalization $20 million to $500 million. It employs a fundamental analysis to make its investments.

