Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.88. 26,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,759. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

