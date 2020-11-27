AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.98. 197,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,169. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

