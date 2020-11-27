Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells $23,898.77 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $23,898.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 954,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $35,231.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

