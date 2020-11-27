Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.07. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software accounts for about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

