Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Accenture stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $250.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

