ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.72% of ACI Worldwide worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

ACIW stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

