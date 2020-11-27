Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

