Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,730 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,344. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.89 and a 200-day moving average of $450.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.