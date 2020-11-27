Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.93. 21,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,344. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

