Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.80.

AMD stock opened at $86.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,909,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $114,322,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $108,613,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

