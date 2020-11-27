Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 257,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,453. Adyen has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

