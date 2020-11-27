AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

AGNC stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 293,111 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

