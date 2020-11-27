AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.65 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

