Akash Network 1-Day Volume Hits $1.07 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $12.90 million and $1.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00180094 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 109,017,969 coins and its circulating supply is 24,108,769 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

